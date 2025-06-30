Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 490 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,855,000 after acquiring an additional 108,054 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,429,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $104.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.02. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

