Best Gold Stocks To Research – June 27th

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, and Newmont are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies engaged in gold-related activities, such as mining, exploration or processing. Their market value tends to track the price of gold—often amplifying its moves—while also reflecting company-specific factors like operational efficiency, reserves and geopolitical risks. Investors use them for leveraged exposure to gold’s upside potential and as a hedge against inflation or currency weakness. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,746,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,879,874. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.25.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.34. 6,110,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,005,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23. CocaCola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,285,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,367. Newmont has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43.

