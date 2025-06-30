Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $276.13 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.60.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

