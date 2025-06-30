Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 222.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,233 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,513 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock opened at $353.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.93. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $382.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,233.20. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 113,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $41,302,865.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $191,016.90. The trade was a 99.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,915 shares of company stock valued at $212,665,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COIN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.06.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

