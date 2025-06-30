Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stake Reduced by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $100.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.23.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

