Trademark Financial Management LLC Purchases 11,497 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Trademark Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 4.5% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Amara Financial LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.40 and its 200 day moving average is $127.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

