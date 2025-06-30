Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.24.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.58. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $157.75. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 125.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

