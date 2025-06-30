BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,304.10. This trade represents a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.83 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.68. The company has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

