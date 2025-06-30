Trademark Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 216,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 87,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,755,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.50 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.