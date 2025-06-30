BCK Partners Inc. Has $40.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 25.1% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BCK Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $40,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Community Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.40 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

