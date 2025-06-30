Trademark Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Trademark Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 51,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.