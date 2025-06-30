Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,522 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 23.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.6% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.66%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.