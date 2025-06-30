iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 218.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 131,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.68. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

