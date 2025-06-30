Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 37.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.22. DXC Technology Company. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXC Technology

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.