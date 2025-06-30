10,186 Shares in Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Cineverse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cineverse by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cineverse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cineverse by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 126,447 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cineverse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cineverse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cineverse Stock Up 14.8%

Cineverse stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 million, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.33. Cineverse Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Cineverse Profile

Cineverse ( NASDAQ:CNVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cineverse had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

