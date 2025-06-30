Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Purchases 1,206 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $404,910,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,657,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $145.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

