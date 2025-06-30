Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 105 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $333.60 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $379.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.06.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.