Analyzing Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) and QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) and QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of QuidelOrtho shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of QuidelOrtho shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and QuidelOrtho”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.70 billion 2.35 $903.70 million $4.52 20.23 QuidelOrtho $2.78 billion 0.70 -$2.05 billion ($4.97) -5.81

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than QuidelOrtho. QuidelOrtho is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuidelOrtho has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zimmer Biomet and QuidelOrtho, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 2 11 8 0 2.29 QuidelOrtho 1 2 4 0 2.43

Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus price target of $111.53, indicating a potential upside of 21.94%. QuidelOrtho has a consensus price target of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.56%. Given QuidelOrtho’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuidelOrtho is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and QuidelOrtho’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 11.86% 12.73% 7.34% QuidelOrtho -12.07% 4.71% 2.21%

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats QuidelOrtho on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions. The Transfusion Medicine business unit offers immunohematology instruments and tests used for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions; and donor screening instruments and tests used for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The Point-of-Care business unit provides instruments and tests to provide rapid results across a continuum of point-of-care settings. The Molecular Diagnostics business unit offers polymerase chain reaction thermocyclers; amplification systems; and sample-to-result molecular instruments and tests for syndromic infectious disease diagnostics. The company sells its products directly to end users through a direct sales force; and through a network of distributors for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies, wellness screening centers, blood banks, and donor centers, as well as for individual, non-professional, and over-the-counter use. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

