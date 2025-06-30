Critical Review: AMREP (NYSE:AXR) vs. Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of AMREP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.6% of AMREP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Forestar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AMREP and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP 22.34% 10.56% 10.21% Forestar Group 11.45% 10.65% 5.89%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

AMREP has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for AMREP and Forestar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP 0 0 0 0 0.00 Forestar Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Forestar Group has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.52%. Given Forestar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than AMREP.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMREP and Forestar Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP $51.37 million 2.15 $6.69 million $2.41 8.68 Forestar Group $1.51 billion 0.68 $203.40 million $3.30 6.11

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than AMREP. Forestar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMREP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Forestar Group beats AMREP on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado. Further, the company focuses on selling single-family detached homes and attached homes. As of April 30, 2023, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico. The company owns an approximately 160-acre property in Brighton, Colorado. AMREP Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, Pennsylvania.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

