Critical Review: Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) & Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Andritz has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 1 0 1 0 2.00 Hillenbrand 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Andritz and Hillenbrand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hillenbrand has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.61%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Andritz.

Profitability

This table compares Andritz and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 5.88% 21.98% 5.93% Hillenbrand -8.82% 15.03% 4.19%

Dividends

Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hillenbrand pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Andritz pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hillenbrand pays out -23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hillenbrand has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Hillenbrand is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Andritz and Hillenbrand”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $9.00 billion 0.87 $537.26 million $1.04 14.53 Hillenbrand $3.18 billion 0.45 -$211.00 million ($3.81) -5.36

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Hillenbrand. Hillenbrand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andritz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Andritz beats Hillenbrand on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; nonwovens technologies; panelboard production systems; and recycling, shredding, and energy solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products for welding systems and industrial furnaces, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; offers plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgradation of existing hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services to produce animal feed and biomass pellets. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; process control systems; mold bases and components; maintenance and repair services; and aftermarket parts and service for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, medical, packaging, construction, and electronics. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

