HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Position Boosted by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,026,000 after acquiring an additional 737,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,197,000 after purchasing an additional 617,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,485 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $96,344,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 906,225 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 0.90. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.87.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -259.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

