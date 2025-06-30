Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,135,000 after acquiring an additional 581,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 252,934 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 139,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STRL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $231.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $235.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.12.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

