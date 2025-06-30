Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Beyond Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $436.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $405.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $439.26. The company has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

