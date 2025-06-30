Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fidelis Insurance by 1,267.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $21.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -125.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $658.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -307.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

