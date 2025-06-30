First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Purchased by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,807,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPEI opened at $18.94 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

