Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $128.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.