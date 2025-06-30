Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of WY stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.