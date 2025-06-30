Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 805 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sovran Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,011,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.49 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average is $108.79.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

