Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,544,800,000 after purchasing an additional 649,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,599,000 after buying an additional 267,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,684,000 after acquiring an additional 822,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $207.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $188.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

