Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,731 Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Naviter Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPIQ. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after buying an additional 98,756 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,829,000. GGM Financials LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 359,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 81,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 56,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GPIQ opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $654.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4146 per share. This represents a $4.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

