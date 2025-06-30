Sovran Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,194.6% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after buying an additional 233,545 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $143.87 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $251.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

