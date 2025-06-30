Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $912,000 Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $85.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $101.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

