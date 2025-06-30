Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $110.67 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average is $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

