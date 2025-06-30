Naviter Wealth LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $195,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 398,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,288,807.84. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,431,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,724,989.77. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,688,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $777.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

