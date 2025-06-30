Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 146,650.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 679.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 109,094 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

