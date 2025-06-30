Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,647,000 after buying an additional 84,604 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:BABA opened at $114.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.15.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

