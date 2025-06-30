Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $808,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $336.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.90 and its 200-day moving average is $349.99. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

