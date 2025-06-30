Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 10,925 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NYSE:XFLT opened at $5.58 on Monday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.20%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

