Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stake in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $40.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 116.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 491.43%.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

