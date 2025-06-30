Naviter Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 55.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 46,349 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.1% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.4%

OZK opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

