Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 807 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 3,155.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs Stock Down 7.1%

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $91.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.62. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $11,840,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 755,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,178,800. This trade represents a 17.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $3,992,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 444,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,190,968.31. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,729 shares of company stock valued at $156,008,250 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALAB. Wall Street Zen raised Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.