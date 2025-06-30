Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ING Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,161,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after buying an additional 1,353,054 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,375,000. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,730,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Group by 671.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 487,716 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 416,762 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Group alerts:

ING Group Stock Performance

NYSE ING opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. ING Group, N.V. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ING

About ING Group

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.