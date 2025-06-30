Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $566.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.