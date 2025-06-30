KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 35,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This represents a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $134.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.16. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.