Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kinetik by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinetik by 789.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KNTK opened at $44.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 3.05. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74.

Kinetik ( NYSE:KNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,262,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $188,213,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.16. This trade represents a 100.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNTK. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinetik from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays set a $48.00 price target on Kinetik and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Kinetik from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

