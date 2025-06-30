Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,303,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,646,000 after buying an additional 2,037,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,002,050 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,050,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,078,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $33.87.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

