Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,434 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

AIQ stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

