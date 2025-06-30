Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,943 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 10,728,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,494,000 after acquiring an additional 497,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,068,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,759,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,132,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 925,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,205,000 after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1705 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

