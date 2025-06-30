Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,332,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $725.99 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $736.36. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $711.19 and its 200 day moving average is $653.10.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.18 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. This represents a 27.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

