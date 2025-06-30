Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) versus Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Financial Survey

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Leatt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Leatt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Leatt and Smith & Wesson Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leatt 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.57%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than Leatt.

This table compares Leatt and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leatt -0.55% -0.69% -0.59% Smith & Wesson Brands 2.60% 3.71% 2.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leatt and Smith & Wesson Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leatt $44.03 million 1.27 -$2.20 million ($0.04) -225.48 Smith & Wesson Brands $474.66 million 0.80 $13.43 million $0.27 32.07

Smith & Wesson Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Leatt. Leatt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Wesson Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Leatt has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Leatt on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides helmets for head and brain protection; and body armor products, including chest protectors, full upper body protectors, upper body protection vests, back protectors, knee braces, knee and elbow guards, off-road motorcycle boots, and mountain biking shoes. In addition, the company offers other products, parts, and accessories, such as goggles; toolbelt, duffel, gear, helmet bags, hats, and hydration kits; casual clothing, caps, and sunglasses; and apparel that comprises suits, jackets, jerseys, pants, shorts, socks, and gloves, as well as aftermarket support products. Further, it acts as the original equipment manufacturer for personal protective equipment sold by other brands. The company's products are used by riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. It sells its products to customers through a network of distributors and retailers; and direct to end consumers through digital channels and online store at leatt.com. The company was formerly known as Treadzone, Inc. and changed its name to Leatt Corporation in May 2005. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.

